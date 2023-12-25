Over 1,000 Prisoners Pardoned In Sri Lanka On Christmas Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Over 1,000 prisoners in Sri Lanka were pardoned on Christmas Day
in accordance with a presidential decree, Azernews reports.
According to official Gamini Dissanayake, Lankans serving
sentences for unpaid fines were among those released on Monday,
according to AFP. This step is related to the overcrowding of the
island nation's prisons. According to official data, about 30
thousand people are currently in places of detention designed for
11 thousand people.
It should be noted that according to Sri Lankan media, on the
eve of the Christmas holidays, the police conducted a large-scale
operation against drug trafficking suspects. In total, almost 13.6
thousand people were detained. The vehicles and property of the
alleged criminals were also confiscated.
More than 1 thousand people who used narcotic substances were
sent to a rehabilitation center run by the military.
