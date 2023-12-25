Baku Holds Cyber ​​Triathlon Competition For First Time

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The first cyber triathlon competition called CYBERWinD Olympic
Series was held in Baku under the joint organization of Triterra
Baku Triathlon Club and Cyber Athletics Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Some 17 athletes representing Triterra, Metak, Tristar, and
World Class Azerbaijan clubs took part in the tournament. According
to the regulations, the athletes covered a virtual distance of 40
kilometers.
Teymur Farajov (Triterra club) reached the finish line first.
Elchin Aliyev (Tristar) was second, and Zaur Arkania (Triterra) was
third.
A cyber triathlon competition was organized for the first time
in Azerbaijan. It is expected that the tournament will be a
classification for determining the representatives of Azerbaijan in
the E-Sports Olympiad in the future.
It should be noted that the competition was held with the
support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as well as the
Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation.
