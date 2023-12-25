Unique Songs Of Reef Fish Presented At Blue Carbon Exhibition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An exhibition called Blue Carbon at the old PWD complex in
Panjim (India) presents songs that do not sound on land or even at
great depth. This sound is made by tiny reef fish, and it was
recorded by a marine biologist from Goa, Vardhan Pathankar, who has
been diving since 2005, Azernews reports.
The researcher recorded the sounds demonstrated on Grand Island
and St. George Island in Goa by placing a hydrophone in a natural
system. The demo is the only recording of its kind in India.
"Reef fish are intelligent creatures that make extremely loud
signals or sounds when mating, but at a very low frequency of 10
Hertz, which is below the capabilities of human hearing," says
Patankar.
The exhibition is the result of a collaboration between artists
Kaldi Moss, Waylon D'Souza and curators Ravi Agarwal and Janavi
Phalka from the Bangalore Science Gallery. The desire to combine
science with art to create fascinating and interactive works
becomes apparent as soon as a person enters the room. The main
exhibit is a large mural depicting a seascape with anemones and
corals, which D'Souza created together with 36 artists from
Goa.
The purpose of the exhibition, which is part of the Serendipity
Arts Festival, is to draw visitors' attention to a relatively new
aspect of the climate crisis – the role played by marine ecosystems
in removing carbon from the atmosphere.
"Due to the changing nature of scientific research and its
distance from everyday life, it is urgently necessary to make
cutting–edge research public," says Phalki. – Carbon has become the
currency of the climate change dialogue with terms such as "carbon
sequestration", "carbon sinks" and "carbon credits". We thought
that instead of talking about climate change, let's talk about
carbon. Let's look at this from the very beginning of life on the
planet to firmly establish the complexity of the issue. Carbon is
not a villain. The problem is an excess of carbon dioxide. We live
on a blue planet, and all this water is constantly trapping carbon.
In fact, the idea of the exhibition is to spread information about
the magic that environmental phenomena are," adds the curator.
