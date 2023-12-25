FIFA May Suspend Brazilian National Team From International Competitions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The International Football Federation (FIFA) has warned the
Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) about the possible
suspension of the country's national team and clubs from
international competitions due to alleged interference in the
election of a new president of the organization, Azernews reports, citing International Media
Outlets.
The letter claims that FIFA is concerned about the acceleration
of the process of changing the head of CBF, Ednaldo Rodriguez.
The Brazilian Confederation intends to hold elections for the
president of the organization in January. FIFA asks to wait for the
appointment of a new head, as it considers the case unfounded and
may impose sanctions that involve the suspension of the CBF.
On December 7, the Rio de Janeiro court dismissed Rodriguez and
his subordinates from their positions at CFB due to violations
during the election of the organization's president in 2022.
The FIFA Charter assumes non-interference of state bodies in the
affairs of national football federations. To resolve this issue,
FIFA will form a special commission by January 8.
