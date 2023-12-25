               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Armenia Receivesazerbaijan's Latest Proposals On Peace Treaty Text


12/25/2023 3:10:31 PM

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ani Badalyan said that Armenia has received Azerbaijan's latest proposals on the text of the peace treaty, Azernews reports.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said today that Azerbaijan has responded to Armenia's latest proposals on the peace treaty.

According to the Armenian Prime Minister, Yerevan is ready to take effective and concrete steps to open communications in the region.

"For more than 30 years Armenia's borders with Turkiye and Azerbaijan have been closed, and today we are talking and discussing a lot about the possibility of unblocking transport communications in the region," the Prime Minister said.

