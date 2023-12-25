Armenia Receivesazerbaijan's Latest Proposals On Peace Treaty Text

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ani Badalyan said that
Armenia has received Azerbaijan's latest proposals on the text of
the peace treaty, Azernews reports.
It should be noted that Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun
Bayramov said today that Azerbaijan has responded to Armenia's
latest proposals on the peace treaty.
According to the Armenian Prime Minister, Yerevan is ready to
take effective and concrete steps to open communications in the
region.
"For more than 30 years Armenia's borders with Turkiye and
Azerbaijan have been closed, and today we are talking and
discussing a lot about the possibility of unblocking transport
communications in the region," the Prime Minister said.
MENAFN25122023000195011045ID1107655880
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.