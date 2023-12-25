Azerbaijan Plans To Participate Following International Studies Next Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The trial phase of the IELS International Early Learning and Child Wellbeing Study will be organized in February-March next year, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Science and Education said that preschool children are involved in IELS.

The IELS provides an opportunity to measure the knowledge and skills of 5-year-old children across the country, as well as to compare them with the skills of children of the same age in other countries.

It is planned to involve preschool educational institutions with 5-year-old groups, as well as general educational institutions with preschool groups in the cities of Baku and Sumgayit.

The main stage of TALIS 2024 (Teaching and Learning International Survey) will be organized in February 2024.

The survey is conducted every 5 years to understand the attitudes of teachers and school leaders toward education.

TALIS measures teachers' teaching practices, management skills, professional development, school environment, job satisfaction, and more. allows for international comparisons of topics.

The test phase of PISA 2025 will be organized in May-June 2024.

PISA is an international assessment organized every 3 years by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to assess the knowledge and skills of 15-year-old students in general educational institutions in reading, mathematics, natural sciences, and creative thinking, as well as to determine their ability to apply them in real life.

In the PISA for Schools study, general education institutions are evaluated individually. The PISA for Schools study allows authorities to compare the quality of education in the relevant general educational institutions across the country with educational institutions of other countries, as well as the results of the institution's educators. It enables him to obtain information about it and take measures in this regard.

It should be noted that the mentioned studies will be conducted in our country by the Institute of Education.