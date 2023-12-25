Azerbaijan Plans To Participate Following International Studies Next Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
The trial phase of the IELS International Early Learning and
Child Wellbeing Study will be organized in February-March next
year, Azernews reports.
The Ministry of Science and Education said that preschool
children are involved in IELS.
The IELS provides an opportunity to measure the knowledge and
skills of 5-year-old children across the country, as well as to
compare them with the skills of children of the same age in other
countries.
It is planned to involve preschool educational institutions with
5-year-old groups, as well as general educational institutions with
preschool groups in the cities of Baku and Sumgayit.
The main stage of TALIS 2024 (Teaching and Learning
International Survey) will be organized in February 2024.
The survey is conducted every 5 years to understand the
attitudes of teachers and school leaders toward education.
TALIS measures teachers' teaching practices, management skills,
professional development, school environment, job satisfaction, and
more. allows for international comparisons of topics.
The test phase of PISA 2025 will be organized in May-June
2024.
PISA is an international assessment organized every 3 years by
the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to
assess the knowledge and skills of 15-year-old students in general
educational institutions in reading, mathematics, natural sciences,
and creative thinking, as well as to determine their ability to
apply them in real life.
PISA is organized to assess the knowledge and skills of
15-year-old students in reading, mathematics, natural sciences, and
creative thinking, as well as to determine their ability to apply
them in real life.
In the PISA for Schools study, general education institutions
are evaluated individually. The PISA for Schools study allows
authorities to compare the quality of education in the relevant
general educational institutions across the country with
educational institutions of other countries, as well as the results
of the institution's educators. It enables him to obtain
information about it and take measures in this regard.
It should be noted that the mentioned studies will be conducted
in our country by the Institute of Education.
MENAFN25122023000195011045ID1107655878
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.