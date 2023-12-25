Majority Of Verkhovna Rada's National Security Committe Against Mandatory Mobilization Of Women

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Women can join the military of their own free will. No one is going to force them to mobilize.

Roman Kostenko, colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine, secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence ('Holos' faction), emphasized this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"The Ministry of Defense offered us to enshrine the mandatory registration (of women - ed.) in the military. This does not mean that women have to be mobilized. The Verkhovna Rada passed a law that provides that only women with a medical degree should be registered, while all others can register voluntarily. That's it, the issue is closed. If a woman wants to, she goes to the military enlistment office and is mobilized. No one forbids her to serve. We have many women serving now, fulfilling their duty to the state, but of their own free will. No one is going to force them," Kostenko said.

He mentioned that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky recently said that he will not sign a legislative act that will provide mobilization of women. Also, according to him, 90% of the members of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence are against returning to this issue. "We already went through this two years ago. Do you remember what the reaction was? Why is it necessary to do it again? I think this issue will be resolved when a comprehensive plan for mobilization in Ukraine is developed, and we will not return to it again," the secretary of the parliamentary defense committee added.

As reported, starting October 1, 2023, all female doctors and pharmacists who have not been registered for some reason will have to register for military service.