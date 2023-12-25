Russians Launch Attack Drones In Direction Of Odesa Region - Air Force

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the evening, Russian invaders launched Shahed-type attack drones, enemy targets are moving towards the Odesa region.
This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"The attack UAVs are probably Shahed from the Black Sea in the direction of the Odesa region," the statement said.
As reported, at night on December 25, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 31 Shahed attack drones from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea. 28 enemy drones were shot down by air defense.
