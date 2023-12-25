Russia Shells Nikopol With Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, the enemy fired artillery at Nikopol in the Dnipro region.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
"In the morning, the aggressor fired artillery at Nikopol. Fortunately, there are no casualties," he wrote.
Earlier it was reported that in the afternoon in the Kryvyi Rih district air defense was activated, the military shot down a missile.
