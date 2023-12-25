Humeniuk: Russians Stop Launching Kabs In South After Shooting Down Their Planes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians have critically reduced the use of guided bombs, but have increased the use of drones, in particular in front of the Kinburn Spit.

This was stated by Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the Joint Press Center of the South Operational Command, on the air of the 'United News' telethon, Ukrinform reported.

"The first thing that has significantly simplified the life of the Kherson region and other frontline areas is a critical reduction of the use of guided aerial bombs. In particular, in our area of responsibility, after the downing of tactical aircraft, we did not record the use of guided bombs," Humeniuk said.

Instead, she noted that the enemy is trying to compensate with artillery fire, the use of multiple launch rocket systems, and increased use of drones.

ern Defense Forces deny Russian fake about F-16 destroyed in Odes

In particular, according to her, the Southern Operational Command has recorded the activation of drones in front of the Kinburn Spit.

"The communities of the Mykolaiv region - Kutsurub and Ochakiv - have already felt the intensification of enemy drones," Humeniuk said.

As reported, the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, said that Ukraine needs to build up electronic warfare capabilities that can deal with drones with high efficiency.