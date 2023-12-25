Ukrainian Armed Forces: Enemy Loses Up To 400 Troops Daily Near Avdiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy loses 300-400 people daily near Avdiivka.
This was stated by Oleksandr Stupun, spokesman for the joint press center of the Defense Forces in the Tavria direction, during the national telethon 'United News'.
"We are currently holding the line. There is always a threat of encirclement and breakthrough. But we are pulling up reserves, reformatting, inflicting losses on the enemy. Every day they lose 300-400 people killed and wounded and a lot of military equipment," said Stupun.
Read also:
Russian army loses
two AFVs, UAV, 514 troops in Tavria sector in past day
He added that the enemy is also pulling up reserves. According to the spokesman, one column can contain both the latest and very old Soviet models of equipment. According to him, the enemy is reinforcing the personnel on a regular basis.
As reported, the Defense Forces denied Russian propaganda about the capture of Marinka.
MENAFN25122023000193011044ID1107655867
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.