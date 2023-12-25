Ukrainian Armed Forces: Enemy Loses Up To 400 Troops Daily Near Avdiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy loses 300-400 people daily near Avdiivka.

This was stated by Oleksandr Stupun, spokesman for the joint press center of the Defense Forces in the Tavria direction, during the national telethon 'United News'.

"We are currently holding the line. There is always a threat of encirclement and breakthrough. But we are pulling up reserves, reformatting, inflicting losses on the enemy. Every day they lose 300-400 people killed and wounded and a lot of military equipment," said Stupun.

He added that the enemy is also pulling up reserves. According to the spokesman, one column can contain both the latest and very old Soviet models of equipment. According to him, the enemy is reinforcing the personnel on a regular basis.

As reported, the Defense Forces denied Russian propaganda about the capture of Marinka.