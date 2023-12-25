Reps Of Azerbaijani Committee Against Torture Visit Detained Armenian Separatists

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Representatives of the Azerbaijani Committee against Torture visited the detained former "leaders" of Armenian separatists, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Committee Against Torture Elchin Shirinov told Trend .

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Committee Against Torture Tural Huseynov, Deputy Chairman Elchin Shirinov, and Head of Legal Department Rovshan Mammadov visited former "leaders" of the separatist regime Arayik Harutyunyan, Ruben Vardanyan, David Manukyan and Leva Mnatsakanyan held in the Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service.

Elchin Shirinov, deputy chairman of the Azerbaijani Committee Against Torture, told Trend that the mentioned individuals were satisfied with the conditions of detention.

"They said that walks are regularly organized for them, and they have been given an opportunity for weekly phone talks with their family members. They noted that there is no discrimination against them. A lawyer was also assigned to them at the request of their family members. Araik Harutyunyan noted during the visit that he considers himself a citizen of Azerbaijan. Although he understands up to a thousand words in Azerbaijani, he cannot speak Azerbaijani freely, as he studied in an Armenian-language school," Shirinov said.

