Reps Of Azerbaijani Committee Against Torture Visit Detained Armenian Separatists

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Representatives
of the Azerbaijani Committee against Torture visited the detained
former "leaders" of Armenian separatists, Deputy Chairman of the
Azerbaijan Committee Against Torture Elchin Shirinov told Trend .
Chairman of the Azerbaijan Committee Against Torture Tural
Huseynov, Deputy Chairman Elchin Shirinov, and Head of Legal
Department Rovshan Mammadov visited former "leaders" of the
separatist regime Arayik Harutyunyan, Ruben Vardanyan, David
Manukyan and Leva Mnatsakanyan held in the Main Investigation
Department of the State Security Service.
Elchin Shirinov, deputy chairman of the Azerbaijani Committee
Against Torture, told Trend that the mentioned individuals were
satisfied with the conditions of detention.
"They said that walks are regularly organized for them, and they
have been given an opportunity for weekly phone talks with their
family members. They noted that there is no discrimination against
them. A lawyer was also assigned to them at the request of their
family members. Araik Harutyunyan noted during the visit that he
considers himself a citizen of Azerbaijan. Although he understands
up to a thousand words in Azerbaijani, he cannot speak Azerbaijani
freely, as he studied in an Armenian-language school," Shirinov
said.
