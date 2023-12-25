Position Of Representative Of President Of Azerbaijan On Special Assignments Included In First Classification Of Administrative Positions - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The position of the representative of the President of Azerbaijan on special assignments has been included in the first classification of administrative positions, Trend reports.

In this regard, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to the Law on State Civil Service.

The decision is aimed at ensuring that individuals performing these duties benefit from the rights and guarantees pertaining to civil servants in the relevant classification positions.

The law also provides for the following changes:

- persons for whom a probationary period has been established are to be appointed to the respective position without special title, and during this period are to receive only the official salary;

- in the case of shift work, the same working hours are established for day, evening, and night shifts;

- senior, middle, and junior special ranks are assigned by the head of the relevant executive authority based on a corresponding submission.

