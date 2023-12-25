Procedure For Dismissal Of Migration Officials Changes In Azerbaijan - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The order to dismiss service of migration bodies in Azerbaijan, has been changed, Trend reports.

In this regard, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to the "Regulation on Service in Migration Bodies".

According to the amendment, in case of inability to successfully pass the probation period, in the presence of a conclusion of the medical commission on the inability of an employee to perform duties due to a long-term (more than six months) illness, the service of this employee of the migration authorities will be dismissed.

The full text of the decree can be viewed at the link .

