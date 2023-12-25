Procedure For Dismissal Of Migration Officials Changes In Azerbaijan - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The order to
dismiss service of migration bodies in Azerbaijan, has been
changed, Trend reports.
In this regard, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a
decree on amendments to the "Regulation on Service in Migration
Bodies".
According to the amendment, in case of inability to successfully
pass the probation period, in the presence of a conclusion of the
medical commission on the inability of an employee to perform
duties due to a long-term (more than six months) illness, the
service of this employee of the migration authorities will be
dismissed.
