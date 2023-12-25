Violators Of Legislation On Payment Services And Systems In Azerbaijan To Be Heavily Fined - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The violators of
the legislation on payment services and payment systems in
Azerbaijan will be fined 7,000 manat or $4,117, Trend reports.
President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to certain
laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with the
implementation of Law No. 987-VIQ "On payment services and payment
systems" dated July 14, 2023.
According to the amendment, a new article 439-2 (violation of
legislation on payment services and payment systems) was added to
the Code of Administrative Offenses.
The full text of the decree can be viewed via the link .
Will be updated
MENAFN25122023000187011040ID1107655861
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.