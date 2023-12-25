               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan To Fine Local Branch Of Foreign E-Money Organization If Security Of Funds Violated - Decree


12/25/2023 3:09:38 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. In case of violation of the requirement on security of funds by a local branch of a foreign e-money organization in Azerbaijan, a fine of up to 10,000 manat or $5,882 will be imposed, Trend reports.

In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to certain laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with the implementation of Law No. 987-VIQ "On payment services and payment systems" dated July 14, 2023.

According to the amendment, a new Article 439-2 (violation of legislation on payment services and payment systems) is added to the Code of Administrative Offenses.

According to the amendment, for violation of the requirements established by law on the security of funds by an e-money organization, including a local branch of a foreign e-money organization, officials will be fined from 2,000 to 3,000 manat (from $1,176 to $1,764), legal entities - from 7,000 to 10,000 manat (from $4,117 to $5,882).

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN25122023000187011040ID1107655860

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search