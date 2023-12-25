Number Of Amendments Introduced To The Law On Banks In Azerbaijan - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Amendments have
been made to the Law on Banks in connection with the Law on Payment
Services and Payment Systems recently adopted in Azerbaijan,
Trend reports.
President of Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to
certain laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with the
implementation of Law No. 987-VIQ "On payment services and payment
systems" dated July 14, 2023.
Article 38.3 of the law has been abolished. According to this
article, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) may establish minimum
requirements concerning the reliability and security of automated
settlement and money transfer systems used by banks, as well as
protection of banking information. The competencies continue to
remain with the CBA, as they are reflected in Article 48.3.4 of the
Law on the Central Bank.
In addition, banks perform payment operations and settlements
according to the Civil Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Law
of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Payment Services and Payment
Systems", as well as regulatory acts adopted by the Central Bank
following this Code and law, banking practices and agreements.
According to another amendment, banks will have to notify the
payer about the execution of the order in all cases.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN25122023000187011040ID1107655859
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.