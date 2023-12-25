               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Sets New Duties For Payment Services And Payment Systems


12/25/2023 3:09:38 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law on amendments to certain laws in connection with the implementation of the law "On payment services and payment systems", Trend reports.

Article 22.0.34-2 was added to the law "On State Duty" in this regard.

According to the law, a payment organization wishing to work in the field of payment services and payment systems in Azerbaijan to pay a state duty in the amount of 2,000 manat or $1,176.

In addition, an e-money organization wishing to operate in the field of payment services and payment systems to pay a fee of 3,000 manat or $1,764, and an operator to pay a fee of 2,500 manat or $1,470.

