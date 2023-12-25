Azerbaijan Sets New Duties For Payment Services And Payment Systems

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law on amendments to certain
laws in connection with the implementation of the law "On payment
services and payment systems", Trend reports.
Article 22.0.34-2 was added to the law "On State Duty" in this
regard.
According to the law, a payment organization wishing to work in
the field of payment services and payment systems in Azerbaijan to
pay a state duty in the amount of 2,000 manat or $1,176.
In addition, an e-money organization wishing to operate in the
field of payment services and payment systems to pay a fee of 3,000
manat or $1,764, and an operator to pay a fee of 2,500 manat or
$1,470.
