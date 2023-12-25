Turkmenistan To Establish New Salt Production At Guwlyduz Plant

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 25. The
Turkmenhimiya State Concern will establish a new production of
high-quality and environmentally friendly salt at the Guwlyduz
plant in the Balkan region of Turkmenistan, Trend reports.
This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Industry of the
Cabinet of Ministers Baymyrat Annamammedov during a regular
government meeting.
The establishment of new production facilities should ensure the
efficient and rational use of local resources through the use of
modern, advanced technologies.
Having approved the proposals for the creation of new production
facilities, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov
stressed that the organization of effective and coordinated
activities of production enterprises of the Turkmenhimiya State
Concern is one of the key requirements of the time.
Meanwhile, according to the data, the reserves of the deposit of
raw materials for the production used by the enterprise exceed 40
million tons.
Guwlyduz Enterprise of the Turkmenhimiya State Concern occupies
a leading position in Central Asia as well as fourth place in the
world in salt production.
