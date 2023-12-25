President Ilham Aliyev Makes Post On 2024 - Green World Solidarity Year (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his social
media accounts on "2024 - Green World Solidarity Year."
Trend presents the
post:
MENAFN25122023000187011040ID1107655856
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.