Turkmenistan To Expand Agenda Of Co-Op With UN

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 25. Turkmenistan will take a number of measures aimed at deepening
cooperation with the UN, Trend reports.
This was noted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign
Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov during a Cabinet
meeting.
In particular, the country will create a working group within
the framework of the UN, which will determine the main directions
and content of the Global Security Strategy initiated by President
of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the 78th session of the UN
General Assembly.
The new body will include representatives of countries belonging
to the 'Group of Friends of Neutrality'.
Turkmenistan, together with specialized UN structures, will also
begin in the first quarter of 2024 to prepare a new Framework
program for cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN for
2026-2030, a roadmap for solving tasks arising from the documents
of the COP 28 climate conference and an action plan for prevention
and adaptation to climate change for 2024.
