Rallis India Gets Silver Award At ICAI Sustainability Reporting Awards 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru | December 21: Rallis India Limited has been honoured with the Silver award in "Excellence in BRSR (Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting) Mid Cap â€“ Manufacturing Sector" at the 3rd ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) Sustainability Reporting Awards 2022-23.



This recognition by the ICAI underscores the organisation's sustainability reporting practices, reflecting the dedication towards championing innovation, encouraging continuous improvements, and implementing knowledge and skills to achieve strategic objectives.



Speaking about this achievement Subhra Gourisaria, Chief Financial Officer, Rallis India, said, "We are honoured to receive this esteemed award on excellence in Sustainability Reporting by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. This prestigious recognition is a testament of our commitment of conducting our business in a socially responsible and ethical manner. We continue to embed sustainability-focused initiatives across the organisation to achieve our Sustainable Development Goals."



Rallis India is dedicated to integrating Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles into its business, emphasising the enhancement of the communities it serves.



Guided by its board-level SHES (Safety, Health, Environment and Sustainability) Committee, Rallis India prioritises safety and sustainability in strategic initiatives, budgets, audits and improvement plans. Periodic internal reviews of charters and policies, overseen by senior management and board committees, highlights its comprehensive approach to safety and sustainability implications.





About Rallis India



Rallis India Limited is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals Limited and a part of the US$ 150 billion Tata Group. It is one of India's leading agro sciences companies, with more than 75 years of experience of servicing rural markets with the most comprehensive portfolio of products/solutions for Indian farmers. Rallis is known for its deep understanding of Indian agriculture, sustained contact with farmers, quality agrochemicals, branding and marketing expertise along with its strong product portfolio in seeds and crop care which is available through vast distribution network of 7,000 dealers and over 1,00,000 retailers across India. Rallis has marketing alliances with several multinational agrochemical companies. Rallis is also known for its manufacturing capabilities and ability to develop new processes and formulations, hence is considered as a preferred partner for contract manufacturing by leading global corporations.

