IRAN: UNSC Resolution On Gaza Impractical

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the recent UN Security Council resolution on war in Gaza is "impractical and does not meet the ambitions of the Palestinian people."

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said, in his weekly press briefing, that the resolution "does not contain any clause in its provisions related to making an immediate effort to stop the crimes of the Zionist entity in Gaza due to opposition from the United States."

The spokesman called on the international community to take "deterrent measures" to prevent further killings of the Palestinian people, stressing the need for the international community to use "all effective and serious tools to put an end to the war against the Palestinians."

Last Friday, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution on the situation in Gaza, calling for urgent steps to be taken to allow the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid and to create the necessary conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities. (end)

