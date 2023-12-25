China Vows Continued Efforts For Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- China said on Monday that it will continue to work with all parties to enhance coordination and galvanize more responsible and meaningful actions in the UN Security Council for an early cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

In addition to the implementation of the two-state solution and peace and stability in the Middle East.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning made the remarks when asked to comment on Resolution 2720, which was passed by the UN Security Council last Friday, calling for urgent action to expand humanitarian assistance to Gaza and creating the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities, according to state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Mao said that China voted in favor of Resolution 2720, which is the second resolution adopted by the Security Council since the start of the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

She also said the resolution does not quite come up to international expectations and has certain gaps that needed to be filled.

"As the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict has killed and injured tens of thousands of civilians and the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, China has urged for the resolution to be implemented effectively, humanitarian assistance to be expanded and a monitoring mechanism to be established as soon as possible," the spokeswoman said.

"Realizing a ceasefire remains the absolute priority and prerequisite for everything else," she added. (end)

