Arab League Welcomes Yemen Peace Accord

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- The Arab League on Monday welcomed a recent agreement reached by Yemeni rivals on a set of measures including a ceasefire, better living conditions and resumed political process, calling it a "positive step" towards peace in the country.

The Cairo-based bloc's Secretary-General Ahmad Abul-Gheit said in a statement that the Yemeni parties' deal is a "good opportunity" to respond to the Yemeni people's aspirations, and to give hopes for easing their humanitarian anguish.

He added that the move would also contribute to creating congenial circumstances for relaunching inter-Yemeni political dialogue, thus leading up to permanent peace, underling that the priority now is to address the humanitarian crisis, ensure security and stability and thwart looming threats to neighboring countries.

The Arab League's chief called on all Yemeni sides to exercise maximum self-restraint at this time in a bid to ensure a fruitful agreement.

In this context, he spoke highly of the efforts of Saudi Arabia, Oman and the United Nations in the recent conclusion of Yemeni rivals' deal.

UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg on Saturday announced that the Yemeni parties had reached a consensus mutually pledging adherence to a slew of conciliation measures, mainly cessation of hostilities.

He added that the accord also calls for measures to improve the Yemenis' living conditions and ensure a serious relaunching of the political process. (end)

