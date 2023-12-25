Arab Parliament Extols Yemen Peace Roadmap

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament on Monday welcomed the UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg's recent announcement of a peace roadmap reached by Yemeni rivals on a set of measures, chiefly a countrywide ceasefire.

It said in a press release that the agreed measures also include paying civil servants' salaries, resuming oil exports, easing restrictions on Sanaa International Airport and Hudaydah Port and relaunching an inclusive political process under the UN superstition.

The Cairo-based parliament voiced hope that the recently reached deal would contribute to finding a political solution that would eventually lead to ending the long-lasting crisis of Yemen.

It, further, called on all Yemeni rivals to abide by the UN-facilitated accord in order to produce positive outcomes to resolve the Yemeni crisis, commending the fervent efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman in this regard.

UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg on Saturday announced that the Yemeni parties had reached a consensus mutually pledging adherence to a slew of conciliation measures, mainly cessation of hostilities.

He added that the accord also calls for measures to improve the Yemenis' living conditions and ensure a serious relaunching of the political process. (end)

mfm







MENAFN25122023000071011013ID1107655844