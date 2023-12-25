Israeli Occupation Airstrikes Kill 250 Palestinians, Injure 500 In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- At least 250 Palestinians fell martyred and 500 others injured in a new massacre committed by Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, announced health authorities.

The latest casualties have taken the death toll of martyrs killed in the nonstop Israeli occupation aggression on the Palestinian enclave since October 7 up to 20,674, and those injured to 54,537, the authorities said in a press release on Monday.

The Israeli occupation forces have stepped up their atrocities involving mass executions, massacres and genocides, flattening of whole neighborhoods and denial of health services, they lamented. (end)

