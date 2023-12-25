Algerian Pres.: Over USD 30 Bln Of Embezzled Funds, Assets Recovered

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune disclosed on Monday that the government has recovered more than USD 30 billion of embezzled funds, including sums of money, real estate and industrial units.

"The ongoing fight against all forms of corruption and the recovery of funds embezzled from the people during the reign of the gang of the former regime has enabled the recovery of more than USD 30 billion comprising real estate, industrial units and sums of money," President Tebboune said.

Speaking in an extraordinary session of the two chambers of parliament at the Palace of Nations in Algiers, the president vowed that work would continue to recover the funds embezzled abroad.

"A number of European countries have expressed their willingness to give back the embezzled funds to the people," he unveiled. (end)

