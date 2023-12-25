Kuwait FM Holds Phone Call With Iraqi Counterpart On Missing National

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah phoned his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on Monday to uncover more information on the whereabouts of a national believed to be missing in Iraq's western Anbar province.

Iraqi authorities have underlined their concern and launched an immediate probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident, said a Kuwaiti foreign ministry statement, emphasizing that the matter is being vigorously pursued to discover the fate of the missing Kuwaiti. (end)

