Parliament Speaker Congrats Libyan Counterpart On 72Nd Independence Day Anniv.


12/25/2023 3:05:53 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun sent a cable of congratulations on Monday to the Speaker of the House of Representatives in Libya, Aguila Saleh Issa, marking the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of Independence Day. (end)
