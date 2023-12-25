Parliament Speaker Congrats Libyan Counterpart On 72Nd Independence Day Anniv.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun sent a cable of congratulations on Monday to the Speaker of the House of Representatives in Libya, Aguila Saleh Issa, marking the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of Independence Day. (end) mb

