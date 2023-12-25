11K Work-Related Injuries Recorded Since Year's Start, Social Security Reports

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 25 (Petra) -- The Social Security Corporation (SSC) has reported a total of 11,499 workplace injuries for the period extending from the start of the current year to the end of last November.In a statement to the Jordanian News Agency (Petra), the SSC disclosed that the total expenditure on these injuries amounted to JD4.469 million.This figure encompasses various components such as daily allowances, medical care costs, and one-time compensation for injury-related disabilities assessed at less than 30 percent.Furthermore, the Corporation provided a historical perspective, noting that since January 1, 1980, up to the end of last November, there have been 509,338 verified work-related injuries. The cumulative expenditure on these incidents has reached approximately JD159.436 million.