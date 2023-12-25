Three Telecom Operators Referred To Public Prosecutor For Alleged Antitrust Violations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 25 (Petra) -- Chief Commissioner of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission Bassam Al-Sarhan has said that the three main telecom operators in the Kingdom had been referred to the Public Prosecutor, an action initiated by the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply.Al-Sarhan indicated that the action follows allegations of anticompetitive behavior, specifically a purported implicit collusion to elevate prepaid cellular service plan rates, coupled with the introduction of additional fees for cash top-up services at their respective retail outlets.This referral action is a response to the operators' non-compliance with previous directives to amend these practices, constituting a potential breach of antitrust regulations as stipulated in the Competition Law.Reinforcing the Commission's commitment to consumer protection and competitive fairness in the telecom sector, Al-Sarhan underlined the imperative of ensuring access to high-quality telecommunications services at equitable prices.He further indicated the Commission's strategy to introduce regulatory reforms, including proposed amendments to the existing telecommunications law.These amendments, intended for legislative review in the upcoming Parliamentary session, aim to intensify market competition and address prevailing regulatory challenges, ultimately facilitating superior service offerings to end-users.In light of the initial tariff increments initiated by these companies, the Commission, adhering to its regulatory mandate, had formally requested a reversal of these price hikes.Despite the Commission's efforts focused on safeguarding consumer interests and ensuring market stability, compliance from the telecom operators was not forthcoming.This prompted a collaborative investigation with the Ministry of Industry and Trade into potential antitrust violations. After a comprehensive review, the decision to proceed with a formal referral to the Public Prosecutor was finalized.Al-Sarhan reiterated the Commission's unwavering dedication to enhancing competitive dynamics among telecom providers, advocating for a market environment that upholds service excellence and price reasonability.He affirmed the Commission's readiness to engage in open dialogue with all relevant entities, striving to establish a robust, competitive landscape that propels the telecommunications sector forward.