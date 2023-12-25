               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Look: Bollywood Stars Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Daughter Makes First Public Appearance


12/25/2023 2:32:11 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 25 Dec 2023, 2:39 PM

Last updated: Mon 25 Dec 2023, 2:47 PM

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha made her first appearance in front of the Mumbai paparazzi on Monday. The duo was seen cuddling their daughter while waving at the paps. Alia sported a reindeer headband to mark Christmas, something she had donned the night before as well at a Christmas party which saw her friends and family in attendance

