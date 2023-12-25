Deputy Amir Chairs Second Meeting Of Qatar University Board Of Trustees

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Qatar University (QU), chaired the second meeting of QU Board of Trustees for the academic year 2023-2024, held at the Amiri Diwan on Monday morning.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Board of Trustees reviewed the accomplished decisions and recommendations taken in the first meeting of the academic year 2023/2024. Afterward, they discussed the topics listed on its agenda and took appropriate decisions regarding them.

The Board also reviewed the university's upcoming efforts to develop the Arabic for Non-Native Speakers Center and future capital projects.