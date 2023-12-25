Labour Ministry Launches Online Service To Streamline, Enhance Outreach With Public

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour has launched a platform for booking appointments with the directors of service departments electronically, as part of its efforts to streamline procedures, enhance communication and outreach with the public.

Through this platform, it is possible to conduct in-person or telephone meetings to resolve any issues facing citizens under the Ministry of Labour's mandate.

The application on this platform is limited to all requests or inquiries that exceed the authority of departmental employees and the relevant service centers and require direct communication with directors in the Ministry of Labour.

The new platform offers the opportunity to book a meeting with the managers of the service departments through the link: . After completing the required information, a staff member of the Ministry of Labour will directly contact to complete the procedures and set the appointment date.