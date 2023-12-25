Minister Of Interior Meets With Saudi Counterpart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani met Monday with HRH Minister of Interior of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a range of topics of common interest, in addition to discussing cooperation ties between the two sisterly countries in security fields and avenues to support and upgrade them.

Following the meeting, the two sides signed the action plan for the project of facilitating travelers' procedures, and exchanging and vetting the data between the ports - Qatari Abu Samra and Saudi Salwa.