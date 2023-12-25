Pavilion Of Eritrea Opened At International Zone At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha,Qatar: The Eritrean pavilion was inaugurated Monday at the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, which showcases the nature in Eritrea, along with plant diversity and unwavering efforts made towards green economy.

The pavilion offers the opportunity for visitors to get familiarized with the culture of the people of Eritrea, as well as the premium location of the nation in the Horn of Africa and the promising investment and trade business opportunities it offers.

The pavilion epitomizes the position of Eritrea as a country with an emerging economy in Africa, along with the logistical services and the regional significance the country possesses, including the potential and innovations this African nation abounds with, such as economic opportunities, art, culture, and natural beauty.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by HE Ambassador of the State of Eritrea to the State of Qatar Ali Ibrahim Ahmed, HE Expo 2023 Doha Commissioner General, Ambassador Bader bin Omar Al Dafa, Expo 2023 Doha Secretary-General Eng. Mohammed Ali Al Khouri, alongside many of Their Excellencies, heads of the diplomatic missions accredited to the State of Qatar, as well as members of the Eritrean community in Qatar.

The participation of Eritrea in this international expo underscores the keenness of those who curate the event to seize the opportunities the expo offers to further reinforce and upgrade relationships with other countries, Ambassador Al Dafa underlined, pointing out that the expo showcases a variety of fields for partnership in front of Eritrea to be forged with all countries in the exhibition, along with funding banks and investment funds.

For his part, the Eritrean Ambassador to the State of Qatar lauded the efforts made by Qatar to host a splendid edition of the international expo, emphasizing that Eritrea is committed to pursuing the progression and advancement through the agricultural and industrial development by leveraging smart technologies to ensure better life quality for the Eritrean people.

He pointed out that Qatar succeeded in organizing an international expo on its territory that combines investment opportunities that are critical for any nation.