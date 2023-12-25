Qatar 2022 World Cup Docu-Series 'Captains Of The World' To Premier On Netflix

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Khalid Elsawi | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Netflix shared on its YouTube channel the first trailer for“Captains of the World,” an upcoming docu-series that offers an exclusive look into the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022.

Made in partnership with FIFA+ and produced by Fulwell 73, the project is set to span six-episodes broadcasting never-before-seen behind the scenes footage from the tournament that took place across various stadiums in Qatar.

The trailer shows many memorable moments from many games, as well as snippets from the exclusive interviews conducted with many of the participating national teams' captains, including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Luka Modric, Kalidou Koulibaly, Gareth Bale, Simon Kjær, and others.

Messi can be seen saying to the camera“We're going to fight” in what he described as a“tough World Cup.” Ronaldo adds that“everybody wants to win.”

Messi's Argentina bested Mbappe's France in penalty kicks at the Lusail Stadium last year to claim the most coveted international football trophy. Messi also won the Golden Ball as the best overall player in the tournament, and went on to win his record eighth Ballon d'Or.

Captains of the World is set to premiere on Netflix on December 30.