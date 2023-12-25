Foreign Ministry Welcomes Road Map Among Yemeni Parties To Support Peace

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 25 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed the announcement by the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, that an agreement had been reached between the Yemeni parties to work on a road map to support the peace track.The ministry's spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, expressed Jordan's hope to finalize and sign this agreement as soon as possible, stressing that Jordan supports all efforts to end the Yemeni crisis, ensure Yemen's unity, stability, and territorial integrity as well as meet the aspirations and ambitions of the brotherly Yemeni people for security, peace, and prosperity.Qudah commended the efforts of the UN Special Envoy to Yemen as well as the diplomatic efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to find a political solution that would usher in a new era of peace and stability in Yemen.