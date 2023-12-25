Senate Speaker Wishes For Peace, Security On Occasion Of Christmas

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 25 (Petra)-- Senate Speaker Faisal al-Fayez wished God would protect His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Highness Prince Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, as well as security and peace for everyone on the occasion of Christmas and the upcoming New Year's Eve.In addition, he sent his heartfelt hopes for love, safety, and peace for the one Jordanian family as well as for all the Christian brothers in Jordan and Palestine.In a statement, Al-Fayez said that although there is no joy during these holidays and no security, stability, or peace in our region particularly in occupied Palestine because of the vicious Israeli aggression against his family and brothers in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, we are certain that this cowardly aggression will stop and that our people in Palestine will be free and independent.Al-Fayez noted that despite everything going on around us, Jordanians are proud of the strength and resilience of their social fabric and the cohesion of their internal front. We also move confidently forward with the determination of our leader, His Majesty King Abdullah II, toward a better tomorrow in order to keep building our fronts. All of this is made possible by our wise Hashemite leadership.Asserting that Jordan will continue its historical role in preserving the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, protecting, caring for, rebuilding, and preventing their Judaization, from the basis of the Hashemite custodianship over these holy sites, Al-Fayez emphasized that Jordan, led by His Majesty the King, will remain the closest to Palestine and support its people in order to establish the independent Palestinian state on the Palestinian national territory with Jerusalem as its capital.