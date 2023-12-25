Fifth Batch Of Wounded Palestinians From Gaza Strip Arrives In Doha For Treatment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: A Qatari plane carrying the fifth batch of wounded Palestinians from the Gaza Strip arrived in Doha on Monday, in coordination with the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, to receive treatment as part of HH the Amir's initiative to treat 1,500 Palestinians from the Strip.
This initiative comes within the framework of Qatar's constant support for the fraternal Palestinian people, especially during the difficult humanitarian situation they currently face.
