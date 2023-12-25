               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Bollywood Couple Ranbir-Alia Officially Introduce Daughter Raha On Christmas


12/25/2023 2:14:29 PM

Doha, Qatar: Ranbir Kapoor and and Alia Bhatt officially introduced daughter Raha to media on Monday, December 25, 2023.

Ranbir carried Raha in his arms with Alia by his side. The little one who turned 1 in November was seen for the first time in front of the camera.

The couple posed with their 13-month-old for the paparazzi in the afternoon when they arrived for a Christmas brunch.

Photos and videos of the rare appearance have gone viral on social media with many gushing on the blue-eyed daughter.

