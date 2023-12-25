Can Manufacturing Become More Precise Than It Is Today? Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Whether manufacturing can become more precise than it is today depends primarily on advancements in other fields. While some manufacturing is accurate on the nanoscale, other types aren't.

Materials

The main limitation of manufacturing accuracy is material constraints. In many applications, it simply isn't possible to make manufacturing more precise without using more exotic and expensive substances or processes.

This issue is particularly prevalent in industries like aerospace and engineering. Designers would like to create vehicles and structures with finer tolerances but can't because existing materials aren't amenable to the required processes.

That, however, could change if laser technology advances considerably. The creation of better crystal-based systems could potentially produce beams only a few millionths of a meter wide, enabling the cutting and welding of materials with extreme precision and accuracy.

We could also see the development of systems that could increase the strength of materials on smaller scales, making it possible to produce items or higher accuracy without scuffing or damaging the material itself.

