Nangarhar Rival Families End 30-Year-Old Feud

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Following mediation from tribal leaders and religious scholars, a 30-year-old enmity has ended between two families in the Goshta district of eastern Nangarhar province.

At least one person had been killed as a result of the enmity.

Deputy governor Saeed Ahmad Banori told the reconciliation gathering in Mamakhel area of the district that efforts were being made to end all such enmities through reconciliation.

He said after the amnesty decree from the supreme leader of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan encouraged the people to pardon.

According to him, the country experienced 45 years of conflict and no infrastructure work could be done in the past 20 years, leaving the country in dire need of development.

Mufti Jawad, appellant court head for Goshta district, called reconciliation crucial from Islamic point of view and expressed happiness that a 30-year-old feud between two families came to an end.

He said both the families also resolved their financial issues through reconciliation.

Jawad thanked both sides as well as tribal leaders and officials who mediated between them.

The family members of Sabz Ali and Ghulam Habibi embraced each other and regrated their past actions and promised to spend the rest of their lives in an atmosphere of love and brotherhood.

