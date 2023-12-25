Use Of Mask, Salt Water Gargling Helps To Prevent Sinusitis: Doctors

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): With the arrival of winter, there is heightened sinusitis risk and people need to keep themselves warm besides wearing masks, doctors say.

Sinusitis (inflammation of the sinuses and nose) has many types, usually beginning with cold and sensitivity.

Fatigue, a reduced sense of smell, a weak sense of taste, cough, sore throat, breathing problems, headache and fever are symptoms of the disease.

Doctors recommend that patients suffering from respiratory issues and sinusitis should take more warm liquids and keep themselves warm in addition to wearing masks.

Dr Rahmat Shah Babak, an ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist at the Yasra Medical Complex,, told Pajhwok Afghan News this disease spread when summer departed.

According to him, more than 11 patients with sinusitis visited the private medical facility on a daily basis.

He said:“Sinusitis means inflammation of the sinuses, caused by viruses In a chronic state, it can be caused by fungi, bacteria, or viruses.

The factors behind sinusitis (inflammation of the nasal passages) are linked to the cold and flu virus. A decrease in the body's resistance led to inflammation, he explained.

According to him, the symptoms of sinusitis include swelling of the eyes, high fever, headache, , fatigue, heartburn and vomiting.

He advised patients suffering from this disease should be kept under serious care for the first four days. The patients should be kept warm and given warm liquids, painkillers and anti-inflammation medicine.

The doctor also urged those who were not suffering from the disease to wear masks when going out of home and get used to salt water gargling.

On the other hand, patients also complain about air pollution. Noor Jahan, a resident of the Qala-i-Chah of Kabul who has been suffering from sinusitis for the past three weeks, has now referred to a private hospital for medical treatment.

She told Pajhwok she had visited several other doctors as well, but her health had not improved so far.

“I have fever, flu, a severe headache. No matter how much medicine I took, I did not get better. When I came to the Yasra Medical Complex, the doctor said I have sinusitis. He gave me medicine. Let's see what happens.”

She called biting cold weather and a spike in air pollution in this season of the year worrying and linked his illnesses to the cold weather.

Irfan, another individual suffering from this illness, said:“I had a cold, a severe earache and sore throat. My brother took me to the doctor, who gave me medicine and serum. Let's see what happens.”

He also linked these conditions to harsh cold weather and increased air pollution.

sa/mud

Hits: 18