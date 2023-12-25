EFG Hermes Closes EGP 421M Palm Hills Developments Securitization Issuance As Part Of EGP 5Bn Programme

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in Frontier and Emerging Markets (FEM) under EFG Holding and Palm Hills Developments (PHD), a leading real estate developer in Egypt jointly announced Monday the successful closing of an EGP 421m securitized bond, the second issuance in a newly approved EGP 5bn programme.

The issuance is structured in three tranches. Tranche A is valued at EGP 50 with a tenor of 13 months and a credit rating of AA+ from Middle East Ratings and Investors Service (MERIS).

Tranche B is valued at EGP 155 with a tenor of 36 months and a credit rating of AA from MERIS. Finally, Tranche C, which is valued at EGP 214 with a tenor of 84 months and a credit rating of A from MERIS.

Maie Hamdy, Managing Director of Debt Capital Markets at EFG Hermes, commented:“We are delighted to report the successful closure of PHD's EGP 5bn securitized bond programme's second issuance, which demonstrates our long-standing partnership with the prominent Egyptian developer. The issuance garnered significant interest from investors, highlighting the ongoing significance and demand for top-tier real estate assets in the Egyptian market. This deal also underscores our leading role as the preferred financial advisor and arranger for securitization transactions in Egypt, as we persist in delivering innovative, custom-tailored solutions across diverse sectors and industries to fortify our clients' financial stability and support their ambitious expansion strategies.”

Tarek Tantawy, Co-CEO and Managing Director of PHD expressed pride, stating,“We are delighted to sustain our enduring collaboration with EFG Hermes through the successful completion of our second issuance in the securitized bond program. This accomplishment underscores our robust financial performance, the confidence investors have in our growth trajectory, and our capacity to secure funding from diverse channels. We eagerly anticipate channelling these funds into our continued expansion, aiming to surpass customer expectations by delivering timely, high-quality developments that ultimately enhance the overall value of the real estate market.”

EFG Hermes acted as the sole financial advisor, bookrunner, and underwriter. ALC-Alieldean Weshahi & Partners acted as the transaction's legal advisor, while KPMG acted as the transaction's auditor. Arab African International Bank (AAIB), Commercial International Bank (CIB), and Al Baraka Capital acted as the underwriting banks. Al Baraka Bank and Ahli United Bank were subscribers to the issuance. AAIB was also the transaction's custodian.