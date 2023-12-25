Toobit Introduces Lifti (LFT) For Spot Trading Starting December 28, 2023, At 10 AM UTC

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit proudly announces the listing of Lifti (LFT) for spot trading, scheduled to commence on December 28, 2023, at 10 AM UTC. Lifti, a revolutionary mobile app, is set to transform the landscape of travel and logistics in Dubai and beyond, offering an innovative solution to connect travelers and luggage senders.

Revolutionizing Travel with Lifti

Lifti, a revolutionary mobile app developed to redefine the travel experience, is set to revolutionize the way travelers and luggage senders interact. With a commitment to user safety and trust, Lifti is certified and licensed in Dubai, adhering to the highest industry standards.

Creating a Connected Community

At its core, Lifti aims to bridge the gap between travelers and luggage senders, creating a tightly connected community that transforms the travel landscape in Dubai and beyond. With a vision for smarter, efficient, and cost-effective travel solutions, Lifti is poised to usher in a future where boundaries disappear.

Blockchain-Powered Security and Transparency

Lifti harnesses the power of cutting-edge blockchain technology to provide a secure and transparent platform. Going beyond being a mere app, Lifti stands as a testament to transparency, allowing users to confidently engage in transactions with ease.

Seamless Transactions with LFT Token

The custom cryptocurrency token of Lifti, LFT, powers transactions within the app. From secure crypto payments to real-time order tracking, Lifti's crypto infrastructure ensures efficiency and security in every transaction. Users can engage in staking and make secure payments within the Lifti app, powered by the Polygon network.

Join Toobit in Welcoming Lifti (LFT)

Toobit invites its users to explore the innovative Lifti app by engaging in spot trading with the LFT token. Embark on a journey into streamlined travel experiences starting December 28, 2023, at 10:00 AM (UTC) on Toobit's trading platform. For the latest information and updates on the Lifti (LFT) listing, visit Toobit's platform .

Spot Trading Timeline

– Deposit Opening: December 27, 2023 (UTC)

– Spot Trading Launch: December 28, 2023, at 10:00 AM (UTC)

– Withdrawal Availability: December 29, 2023 (UTC)

About Toobit:

Toobit is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets. Toobit offers a range of trading options, including futures contract trading, spot trading, OTC, and various other modes. Since the platform's inception, its primary focus has been on guaranteeing transparent and fair transactions while ensuring ample market depth and liquidity. Continuously expanding its offerings, Toobit is dedicated to catering to the ever-evolving needs of the cryptocurrency community.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Yvonne Z.

Email: ...

Website: