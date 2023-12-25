Buying Interests Lift QSE 52 Points Islamic Index Outperforms

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) on Monday gained more than 52 points on the back of buying interests, especially in the telecom and industrials counters.

The domestic institutions were increasingly net buyers as the 20-stock Qatar Index gained 0.5% to 10,452.17 points.

The foreign institutions were also increasingly bullish in the main market, whose year-to-date losses truncated further to 2.14%.As much as 65% of the traded constituents extended gains in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR2 or 0.37% to QR603 with small cap segments gaining the most.The local retail investors' weakened net selling had its influence in the main market, which regained from an intraday low of 10,395 points.The foreign individuals' lower net profit booking was seen in the main bourse, which saw as many as 7,800 exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0 trade across six deals.However, the Gulf funds were seen increasingly into net selling in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.The Islamic index outperformed the other indices in the main bourse, which witnessed no trading of treasury bills.The Total Return Index gained 0.5%, the All Islamic Index by 0.41% and the All Share Index by 0.73% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the rise.The telecom sector index shot up 1.15%, consumer goods and services (0.8%), industrials (0.56%), real estate (0.49%), banks and financial services (0.36%) and insurance (0.11%); while transport declined 0.46%.Major gainers in the main market included Mannai Corporation, Qatar Islamic Insurance, Mekdam Holding, Inma Holding, Masraf Al Rayan, Commercial Bank, Woqod, Widam Food, Qatar Electricity and Water, Industries Qatar, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding, Vodafone Qatar and Gulf Warehousing. In the venture market, Al Faleh Educational Holding saw its shares appreciate in value.Nevertheless, Qatar Cinema and Film Distribution, Milaha, QIIB, Lesha Bank and Aamal Company were among the shakers in the main market.The domestic institutions' net buying increased substantially to QR65 compared to QR17 on December 24.The foreign institutions' net buying increased perceptibly to QR34 against QR32 the previous day.The Gulf individual investors were net buyers to the tune of QR0 compared with net sellers of QR0.12 on Monday.The local retail investors' net profit booking weakened marginally to QR27 against QR29 on December 24.The foreign individuals' net selling declined noticeably to QR0 compared to QR6 the previous day.The Arab institutions' net profit booking eased marginally to QR0 against QR0 on Monday.However, the Gulf institutions' net selling strengthened drastically to QR73 compared to QR22 on December 24.The Arab retail investors' net buying shrank considerably to QR1 against QR8 the previous day.Trade volumes in the main market rose 21% to 189 shares, value by 44% to QR625 and deals by 21% to 16,703.The venture market saw a 38% plunge in trade volumes to 0.48mn equities, 29% in value to QR0 and 19% in transactions to 54.