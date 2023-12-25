QRCS Provides Surgical, Medical Care For Idps In Somalia

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The representation office of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Somalia recently completed a medical convoy for general surgery and urology at De Martini Government Hospital in Mogadishu.

Carried out in co-operation with Somalia's Ministry of Health (MOH), the project's cost was $114,212 (QR416,302), an official statement from QRCS said.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a QRCS delegation that comprised Dr Mohamed Salah Ibrahim, Director of the Relief and International Development Division and Rushdi Abdelkhaleq Bamasoud, Monitoring and Evaluation Expert as well as the hospital's management.

The 17-day project aimed to treat the poorest and most vulnerable patients across and around Mogadishu, especially the villages and camps hosting internally displaced people (IDPs).

It involved the screening, examination, and clinical diagnosis of 736 outpatients. 494 patients received laboratory tests and medical prescriptions, while 242 others underwent surgeries including 221 and 21 general and urology operations respectively.

Other activities included the rehabilitation of the hospital's main operating room, by installing surgical light and A/C; restoring walls, ceiling, and floor; and inspecting and maintaining the main power supply lines.

With these results, the project has exceeded the targets in the original action plan, which included 600 medical examinations, 200 procedures, 400 medical prescriptions, and postoperative care for the patients as well as capacity-building for local medical professionals.

