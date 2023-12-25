3 Qatari Women Make History By Completing 90-Km Ultramarathon

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Three Qatari women have etched their names in history by completing the 90km Qatar East-West Ultramarathon 2023, a feat never before accomplished by local female athletes.

Based on the race results at , Noor Aljaber, a prominent Qatari entrepreneur, conceptualiser, and athlete, ranked 34th while compatriots Lolwa al-Marri finished 38th and Ghalya Alharami was in the 59th spot.

The event, organised by Qatar Ultrarunners and the Ministry of Sports and Youth, was held on December 15. The starting point was at Sheraton Park, leading participants through the scenic route along Dukhan Beach.

“As I was running, I came across some female runners who I then learnt were doing the 90km solo. At that moment the seed was planted, and I hoped to also go for the full 90km solo,” Noor Aljaber said.

Aljaber, a member of the Qatar Cycling Federation Female Team and a certified spinning instructor, said that during the race, she drew motivation from the camaraderie among the participants, with 750 runners in teams and 150 solo runners.

“Proud of all the ladies as they will be inspirations for others who did not think or dare before. I believe whenever we have the opportunity to participate, we will show up and rise up to the challenge.

“The fact that more than one lady thought to take on the challenge is a message in itself. The passion, motivation, and endurance are all there,” said Aljaber, who stressed is passionate about sports. Her varied sports background, ranging from yoga and cycling to triathlons and functional training, in addition to her recent triumph in the ultramarathon, demonstrates her versatile athleticism.

Sharing the details of her remarkable journey and the motivations behind her decision to undertake such a formidable challenge, she cited the mental challenges, particularly the extreme wind, as the primary source of difficulty.

“If I were to choose between mental or physical fatigue, I would say it was more mentally difficult mostly because of the extreme wind, pushing against us the entire way (35km/hour winds). So there were multiple battles,” Aljaber said.

Her preparation for the event involved a rigorous three-month training plan, which included cycling, strength training, and mobility exercises. Overcoming the challenge of transitioning from a half marathon to a 90km run quickly, she highlighted the importance of dedication and commitment to the goal.

“Anything can be achieved with the right preparation and commitment to the goal. I trained six times a week, at least one day off is very crucial as it gives the body and mind time to reset, recharge and recover and give the next workout the effort it needs to get results.

“I was cycling two out of the six days and doing some strength training and dedicating time for mobility training and stretching. There are many aspects to consider with the longer runs such as nutrition issues in order to balance energy and fluid levels,” she said.

Regarding her advice to young athletes, especially those interested in taking on challenging events like ultramarathons, she said:“If the challenge sparks something, don't ignore it, pursue it. The support is all here, from friends, family, and the community. Passion, discipline, and consistency are key.”

